Rabuka attends APEC Summit in San Francisco

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is attending the 30th Session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco on the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister joins leaders of the 21-member countries of the APEC, representing the Pacific, to engage in meaningful discussions that will map out affirmative actions, and innovative and sustainable solutions for the Pacific region.

Fiji’s attendance at the summit exemplifies Fiji’s commitment to further strengthening international relations, exploring areas of common interest, particularly on trade and investment, and regional cooperation.

Amongst other important issues, Rabuka will highlight the high disaster risk profile in the Pacific, lack of access to transformational technologies, and ongoing loss and damage from climate change and natural disasters.

Discussions at the APEC summit will focus on regional economic issues, including digitization, women’s economic empowerment, trade facilitation, energy security, food security and health.