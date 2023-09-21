Thursday, September 21, 2023
Rabuka attends reception hosted by Biden

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka attended the annual reception hosted by the US President Joe Biden, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week.

The Prime Minister’s presence at the annual reception underscored the significance of the relationship between Fiji and the United States and exemplified Fiji’s commitment to forging strong diplomatic connections with global partners.

The event is a significant diplomatic gathering that provided a unique platform for leaders and high-level officials to engage in dialogues following the first session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While this engagement was not a speaking opportunity for Prime Minister Rabuka, it represented an essential diplomatic channel for fostering relationships and advancing mutual interests.

This event was particularly relevant to Fiji as it presented a golden opportunity for Prime Minister Rabuka to meet President Biden ahead of the US-Pacific Leaders’ Dialogue scheduled to take place in Washington, next week.

The US is a vital development partner for Fiji, and this occasion further strengthened diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The United States played a pivotal role in engaging with Fiji and the broader Pacific region on numerous critical areas, including fisheries management, security cooperation, environmental conservation, healthcare initiatives, educational collaborations, trade partnerships, and fostering people-to-people ties.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
