Rabuka calls on MSG leaders to work together

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on the leaders of the Melanesian Spearhead Group to act together with common purpose and strategically  position the goals of our countries first.

This was Rabuka’s message to the leaders of the Prime Ministers of the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea as the chief guest of the MSG’s leaders meeting.

Rabuka said the Leaders’ Summit is happening at a time when the Melanesian region has assumed major international importance as the great powers of China and the US compete for Pacific influence.

“Let us also not lose sight of the truth that at this momentous stage in history, our unity as a region is of paramount importance. Acting together, with common purpose and aims, puts us in a better position to achieve our goals for Melanesia and Oceania as a whole,” Rabuka said.

“Together we can achieve so much if we support each other in our journey to economic recovery, especially through strengthening economic cooperation and trade within our bloc.

“As brothers, we will build on the solid foundation laid by our predecessors, strengthening our ties, our shared vision and responsibility for the welfare of our Melanesian people.”

Concerns about the impact of climate change dominated discussions.

“The threat of natural disasters will continue to be a persistent issue for the region, I am committed to working closely with you, my fellow leaders, in advocating for climate emergency financing and building a more resilient Melanesia.”

The MSG Pacific Leaders also attended the official unveiling of totems at the MSG Secretariat. The 5 totems, representing the MSG members, were worked on by the region’s carvers during the recent 7th Melanesian Arts & Culture Festival (MACFEST).

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
