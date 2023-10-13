Friday, October 13, 2023
Rabuka condemns attacks on Israeli towns

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is deeply troubled by reports of civilians, including women and children being subjected to attacks and abductions from their homes in Israeli towns and settlements near the Gaza Strip and central Israel.

Rabuka said Fiji unequivocally abhors the viciousness of these atrocities.

Speaking yesterday at the Nadi International Airport after receiving a group of Fijians from Israel, Rabuka expressed Fiji’s concerns regarding the indiscriminate firing of thousands of rockets toward Israeli population centres, as well as the use of other munitions with the sole intention of causing harm and loss of life, regardless of age, gender or status.

“The attack has, regrettably, resulted in the loss of over 1,200 Israeli civilian lives, with many more injured.”

“I want to make clear our condemnation of the terrorist attack by Hamas, which targeted innocent non-combatants and resulted in the continuing loss of life.”

The Prime Minister said Fiji stands firmly with the State of Israel and affirms its unequivocal right to defend itself against such indiscriminate attacks, as permitted by international law.

“At the recent United Nations General Assembly, Fiji, in alignment with other nations, called for global peace and the establishment of zones of peace in our respective regions.”

“Central to this pursuit of peace is our unwavering commitment to opposing aggressions that violate the principles of human decency, territorial integrity, and the deliberate targeting of innocent civilian lives, in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

Rabuka added the people of Fiji send their thoughts and prayers to Israel as it navigates through these difficult days, working diligently to safeguard its people and secure peace for the region.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
