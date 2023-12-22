Rabuka continues to lead on Pacific front: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka continues to make an impact on the Pacific front and has been given a U.S. Government contracted executive aircraft to extend the great work that he continues to do in the region.

Turaga said when the Prime Minister speaks; his opinions on matters are taken into consideration by global leaders.

FijiLive had earlier recanted the purpose of the executive jet; however, now the Attorney-General has outlined the purpose of the aircraft.

Turaga said in less than a year, the Prime Minister has met with President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the U.S-Asia Pacific Economic Forum Meeting and at the U.S. – Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting.

He said because of Fiji’s decreasing stand on the global stage, the nation is again being taken seriously by World Leaders and the Prime Minister continues to lead the Pacific Island Countries in this front.

He said that the plane is in Suva and is available for use for other Pacific Island Leaders.

“This is important to understand, the Prime Minister has an actual effect when he is actively involved,” Turaga said.