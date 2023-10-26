Rabuka does not fit the bill, says Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry says Fiji needs a leader who is serious about getting our country back on its feet after 16 years and from what he has seen so far, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka does not fit the bill.

Chaudhry said Rabuka must respond to the issues that he raised in a statement concerning the frequent absences of ministers overseas and his disregard of the Constitution in a recent ministerial reshuffle.

“He must understand that as Prime Minister, he is accountable to the people for his actions.”

“As for his comment that he will not respond to FLP as he considers it a spent force, let me tell him that he should look at himself in that light.”

“When you are ignored and criticised openly by your own ministers, when your directives are ignored, when your leadership is questioned by your own ranks, you have surely become a spent force, and it’s time to go.”

“It’s time for Peoples Alliance Party to take a hard look at where it is wanting to take Fiji before it’s too late,” Chaudhry further stated.