Rabuka heads delegation to PNG

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is leading a Government delegation to Papua New Guinea to join other regional leaders at the Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

This is also the Prime Minister’s first official visit to the world’s third-largest island country.

At the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the forum will be an opportunity for Fiji’s Prime Minister to meet with his Indian counterpart to discuss issues of common interest.

“I am looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Modi at the forum to advance discussions on regional cooperation and the bilateral relations between Fiji and India,” Rabuka said.

The first FIPIC was held in Fiji in 2015 while the second one took place in Jaipur, India in 2016.

After the FIPIC, the Pacific leaders will also meet with a high-level delegation from the United States of America, where they will discuss key thematic areas of cooperation and challenges critical to the region and the U.S.

Some of these challenges include combating climate change, protecting our maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth.

The meeting demonstrates the US and Pacific’s deep historical and people-to-people ties.

Rabuka will also meet the Fijian community, where he will provide an update on the government’s development priorities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
