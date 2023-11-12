Rabuka honors veterans on Remembrance Day

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka joined veterans, military representatives, members of the diplomatic corp and the community to observe a minute of silence in remembrance of those who gave their lives for the cause of freedom and peace.

The tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes or Remembrance Day service was held at the Cook Islands RSA (Returned and Services Association) this morning.

Prime Minister Mark Brown of the Cook Islands also attended the solemn ceremony, dedicated to honoring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The service provided a poignant moment for Rabuka to reflect on the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who served their nation with valor.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the resilience and unity that defines the Cook Islands, as leaders from both nations stood side by side to honor the shared history of sacrifice and service.

The ceremony was marked by wreath-laying, symbolising the enduring respect and gratitude for the fallen heroes.