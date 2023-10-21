Saturday, October 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka in a bushmaster at Gallipoli Barracks

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visited the eighth and ninth Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment (8/9 RAR), Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane yesterday, where he was briefed on the operations of the motorised infantry battalion.

A statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, said there are 42 military personnel from Fiji who are on a two-month secondment with 8/9 RAR for mobile and operations training.

At the same time, 15 Australian military personnel are in Fiji as part of the Fiji-Australia defence and security cooperation.

The Prime Minister toured the facility and had the opportunity to experience an operational demonstration in the field inside a bushmaster.

The Australian Government has donated 14 additional Protected Mobility Vehicles (Bushmasters) to support Fiji’s international peacekeeping operations.

The Prime Minister welcomed Australia’s responsiveness to our needs and acknowledges that this supports our ambitions in the security sector.

Accompanying the Prime Minister was Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry, International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Spain edge Fijiana 26-19 at WXV3

Vodafone Fijiana 15s suffered a narrow 26-19 loss to Spain in their...
News

I will go where I’m assigned:...

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo confirms he still holds the po...
News

Fiji commits to protecting intellec...

Fiji has taken a significant step forward in championing innovation...
Rugby

Fijian Drua re-signs backline quart...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed four backline players ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Spain edge Fijiana 26-19 at WXV3...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

I will go where I’m assign...

News
Minister f...

Fiji commits to protecting intel...

News
Fiji has t...

Fijian Drua re-signs backline qu...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Springboks name unchanged side t...

RWC 2023
World cham...

$550m used in 10 years to keep F...

News
In the las...

Popular News

Enough time for PG’s gold ...

Football
National w...

Spain edge Fijiana 26-19 at WXV3...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Billie Eilish reveals massive ne...

Entertainment
Billie Eil...

Chaudhry questions integrity of ...

News
Fiji Labou...

Khan defrauded FSC for personal ...

News
Minister f...

Baulevu Road to close temporaril...

News
The Wainib...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 RWC NZ vs Argentina (SF1)