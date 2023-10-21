Rabuka in a bushmaster at Gallipoli Barracks

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visited the eighth and ninth Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment (8/9 RAR), Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane yesterday, where he was briefed on the operations of the motorised infantry battalion.

A statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, said there are 42 military personnel from Fiji who are on a two-month secondment with 8/9 RAR for mobile and operations training.

At the same time, 15 Australian military personnel are in Fiji as part of the Fiji-Australia defence and security cooperation.

The Prime Minister toured the facility and had the opportunity to experience an operational demonstration in the field inside a bushmaster.

The Australian Government has donated 14 additional Protected Mobility Vehicles (Bushmasters) to support Fiji’s international peacekeeping operations.

The Prime Minister welcomed Australia’s responsiveness to our needs and acknowledges that this supports our ambitions in the security sector.

Accompanying the Prime Minister was Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry, International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy.