Wednesday, August 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka in Vanuatu for MSG meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is in Vanuatu to attend the 22nd Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Leaders Summit, scheduled to begin today.

Rabuka was received by Vanuatu’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade, Matai Nawalu Seremaiah last night after which he reviewed a guard of honour by the Vanuatu Mobile Force.

The Fijian delegation consists of PM Rabuka, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, Assistant Minister for Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs Isikeli Tuiwailevu, His Excellency Mosese Tikoitoga the High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji to Papua New Guinea and other senior government officials.

The MSG was established with a focus to promote socio economic growth in Melanesian countries through strengthening inter membership trade, the exchange of Melanesian cultures, recognising sovereign equality and fostering economic and technical cooperation between members.

It is an inter-governmental organisation, composed of the four Melanesian states of the Solomon Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, and the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front of New Caledonia.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man on multiple fraud charges gets ...

A former employee of the Fiji Development Bank charged by the Fiji ...
Rugby

Doge ready for forwards challenge

Experienced Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge is well aware of the fo...
News

Learn to make wise decisions, Presi...

His Excellency, the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says student...
Rugby

Matavesi receives battlefield promo...

Flying Fijians hooker and Royal Navy officer received a surprise co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man on multiple fraud charges ge...

News
A former e...

Doge ready for forwards challeng...

Rugby
Experience...

Learn to make wise decisions, Pr...

News
His Excell...

Matavesi receives battlefield pr...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Rabuka asserts intention to side...

News
Prime Mini...

Regatta week will boost Fiji’s e...

Business
Musket Cov...

Popular News

Fijians excited for Twickenham c...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Iron sharpens iron as Miramira l...

Rugby
The saying...

Traditional leadership conflicts...

News
Prime Mini...

QVS books spot in Deans final

Rugby
Queen Vict...

Tuisova, Ravai back to full trai...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Yato back at training with Clerm...

Rugby
Hard runni...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man on multiple fraud charges gets bail