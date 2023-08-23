Rabuka in Vanuatu for MSG meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is in Vanuatu to attend the 22nd Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Leaders Summit, scheduled to begin today.

Rabuka was received by Vanuatu’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade, Matai Nawalu Seremaiah last night after which he reviewed a guard of honour by the Vanuatu Mobile Force.

The Fijian delegation consists of PM Rabuka, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, Assistant Minister for Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs Isikeli Tuiwailevu, His Excellency Mosese Tikoitoga the High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji to Papua New Guinea and other senior government officials.

The MSG was established with a focus to promote socio economic growth in Melanesian countries through strengthening inter membership trade, the exchange of Melanesian cultures, recognising sovereign equality and fostering economic and technical cooperation between members.

It is an inter-governmental organisation, composed of the four Melanesian states of the Solomon Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, and the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front of New Caledonia.