Rabuka intends to take more overseas trips

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that he plans to visit the United States, Australia and China in the near future.

In a national address, he said the main purpose of his travel is to build trust and restore regional solidarity, strengthen bilateral relations, and enhance Fiji’s standing in the international arena.

Rabuka who is also the Minister Responsible for Environment and Climate Change said the continued survival and sovereignty of our small island states in the Pacific is at risk and this requires our attention, not only at the regional, but also at the international level.

“These are tasks that cannot be achieved in isolation. We must work with other nations for effective solutions. As you may know, adaptation strategies are based on advanced science and technologies that we can only access through international cooperation.”

Rabuka said we must also share our indigenous knowledge and wisdom in the area of climate mitigation and adaptation – more so, international cooperation is necessary to assess climate change financing.

Rabuka said his first state visit to Papua New Guinea last month coincided with a meeting of the Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC) and US-Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ dialogue, both held in Port Moresby.

He said these important meetings are part and parcel of our commitment to the regional Development and Security agenda.

“Pacific Island Leaders also met with the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken in Port Moresby to strengthen ties with the U.S. to address shared challenges, bolster Pacific regionalism, advance economic growth and sustainable development, maintains peace and security in the Blue Pacific continent, and expands opportunities for mutual cooperation.”

“The most important outcome of the State Visit was to strengthen our bilateral relationship with Papua New Guinea as founding members of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) and Pacific Islands Forum.”

He added that MSG countries and PIFs agreed to more collaboration on higher education, security co-operation, agriculture, climate change, trade and investment and promoting regional solidarity.