Rabuka leads delegation to Australia

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is leading a Fijian delegation in his first Guest of Government visit to Australia today.

The visit marks a crucial step, to further strengthening Fiji and Australia’s bilateral relations and cooperation underpinned in the Vuvale Partnership.

Rabuka’s official visit with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese follows the election of the Coalition Government last year.

Rabuka will undertake a series of formal engagements and bilateral meetings, including meeting the Fijian communities in Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane.

An important aspect of this official visit is the signing of the revised ‘Vuvale Partnership’ which will take place after the bilateral meeting between Rabuka and his counterpart next Wednesday.

During this planned bilateral meeting, Rabuka seeks to reiterate his commitment to fostering peace in the Pacific, a cause that gained momentum during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Fiji and Australia are traditional partners, and we value our commitment to strengthen the Vuvale Partnership. Fiji will reaffirm efforts to build a strong and sustainable future for our people and the Pacific,” he said.

He is also looking forward to meeting the Fijian seasonal workers who are presently in Australia under the Fiji-Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

“I will be visiting our Fijian workers, and I look forward to having productive discussions with them regarding their work. The government is working with Australia to further boost our cooperation in the area of labour mobility.”

The official visit underlines Fiji’s commitment to strengthening her people-to-people links, trade and investment ties, and defence and security.