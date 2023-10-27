Saturday, October 28, 2023
Rabuka meets delegation from Guangzhou

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today received a delegation from Guangzhou led by the member of the Standing Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) Guangdong Provincial Committee, Guo Yonghang and Secretary of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee.

The meeting focused on mutual areas of cooperation between Fiji and China with the delegation conveying their commitment to further strengthen trade exchanges, cooperation in the field of health and medical services, infrastructure, agriculture and fisheries, science and technology, culture and tourism.

The delegation also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit the People’s Republic of China and the Guangdong Province and Guangzhou city.

The Prime Minister also thanked the delegation from Guangzhou city for their interest in visiting Fiji and acknowledged their commitment in continuing to expand their engagement with Fiji in areas of mutual cooperation.

During the Guangzhou delegation’s visit to Fiji this week, they donated a batch of musical training equipment to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support their ongoing program and this November, Guangzhou city will donate solar street lights to Fiji’s main cities and towns in support of the climate friendly initiatives.

The development cooperation is the culmination of an agreement between Suva City and Guangdong province which has resulted in a number of meaningful cooperation in areas of public health sector efforts, infrastructural development, humanitarian assistance and ultimately improving livelihood of the communities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
