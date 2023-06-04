Sunday, June 4, 2023
Rabuka meets Samoa’s head of state, discusses GCC

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with Samoa’s Head of State His Highness Tuimaleali’ifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II O le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, where they discussed the significance of reconvening of the Great Council of Chiefs.

In a statement released, the Prime Minister said Samoa is a nation that highly values its traditional leadership structure and the belief that the high chief title links to historical genealogies, which are considered sacred as it carries with them the mana of the gods.

Rabuka said Fiji is currently conducting wide public consultations to review the function, composition and responsibilities of the Great Council of Chiefs.

He said the GCC Meeting, held two weeks ago, was to also consult the chiefs on the way forward.

“In the spirit of true Pasifika unity, I hope my presence today (Saturday) will be seen as a commitment to further strengthen our historical relations as part of the Pacific family.”

Also, the Prime Minister also conveyed the warm greetings of Fiji’s Head of State, His Excellency President Wiliame Katonivere, the People’s Coalition Government, our paramount Chiefs and the People of Fiji.

Rabuka said it was only right that a Prime Minister attend the independence celebrations, considering Samoa are the first country in the South Pacific to gain independence.

“… In the same spirit, I will encourage regular government to government, institution to institution and people to people contacts between our countries at all levels, as we face the challenges before us, particularly the current geopolitical environment.”

“These developments augur well for our bilateral ties and our shared responsibility to the wider region,” the Prime Minister added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
