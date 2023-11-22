Rabuka motions reduction of parliamentary allowances

Pursuant to section 13 of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will introduce a motion for Parliament to consider the reduction in rates payable for Overseas Travelling Allowances.

Scheduled for this afternoon in the Parliament’s Order Paper, the amendment seeks to amend Part B of the Schedule to the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014, as set out below –

Prime Minister – Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence allowance plus 100 per cent. Cabinet Ministers – Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence allowance plus 50 per cent. Assistant Ministers – Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence plus 25 per cent. The Leader of Opposition – Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence allowance plus 50 per cent. Members of Parliament – (including the deputy Speaker, Government Whip, Opposition Whip, and the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, excluding the Prime Minister, Ministers, Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition) Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence allowance plus 25 per cent.

If passed, this amendment, to determine the new reduction in rates payable for Overseas Travelling Allowance to Members of Parliament, will take effect 1 December 2023.

This is until such time that the Emoluments Committee tabled its report in Parliament and the subsequent debate and vote has taken place.