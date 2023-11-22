Wednesday, November 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka motions reduction of parliamentary allowances

Pursuant to section 13 of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will introduce a motion for Parliament to consider the reduction in rates payable for Overseas Travelling Allowances.

Scheduled for this afternoon in the Parliament’s Order Paper, the amendment seeks to amend Part B of the Schedule to the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014, as set out below –

  1. Prime Minister – Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence allowance plus 100 per cent.
  2. Cabinet Ministers – Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence allowance plus 50 per cent.
  3. Assistant Ministers – Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence plus 25 per cent.
  4. The Leader of Opposition – Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence allowance plus 50 per cent.
  5. Members of Parliament – (including the deputy Speaker, Government Whip, Opposition Whip, and the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, excluding the Prime Minister, Ministers, Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition) Overseas Travelling Allowance, subject to UNDP subsistence allowance plus 25 per cent.

If passed, this amendment, to determine the new reduction in rates payable for Overseas Travelling Allowance to Members of Parliament, will take effect 1 December 2023.

This is until such time that the Emoluments Committee tabled its report in Parliament and the subsequent debate and vote has taken place.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Three-year strat plan for education...

The Ministry of Education has set out a three-years Strategic Plan,...
Sports

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in ma...

Fiji’s cruiserweight and International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oc...
News

Macuata leaders urged to work toget...

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged traditional lead...
2023 Pacific Games

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decider

The Solomon Islands women’s football team is wary of a star-studded...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Three-year strat plan for educat...

News
The Minist...

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in...

Sports
Fiji’s cru...

Macuata leaders urged to work to...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decide...

2023 Pacific Games
The Solomo...

Fiji calls for solidarity ahead ...

News
As the COP...

Debate on local govt amendment b...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Australia claims sixth cricket W...

Sports
Australia ...

Wainiqolo returns, Tuicuvu moves...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Bula Boys ready for PGs opener

2023 Pacific Games
The nation...

Committee told to expedite assis...

News
The Acting...

Debate on local govt amendment b...

News
The Attorn...

Women entrepreneurs earn $25k at...

Business
A group of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Three-year strat plan for education: Ministry