Rabuka pays tribute to fallen heroes in Aust

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his delegation paid their respects at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra this morning, honoring the memory of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a poignant ceremony, Rabuka placed a wreath at the memorial’s hallowed grounds and strolled through the courtyard, commemorating the valor and selflessness of Australia’s often unsung heroes.

He also offered his respects to the fallen soldiers not only in the Pacific but from across the globe.

Accompanying the Prime Minister was Matt Anderson, the Director of the Australian War Memorial, who provided a guided tour of the World War 1 Gallery.

Within the courtyard, the names of significant theaters of war in which Australians were involved are prominently displayed, each inscription serving as a poignant reminder of the battles and theaters where Australian soldiers laid down their lives.