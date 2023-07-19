Wednesday, July 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka receives Saudi delegation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today received a courtesy call from the high official delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Fiji.

The delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Tourism for International Affairs, His Excellency Sultan Al-Musallam, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Saudi Embassy in Australia, Rakan Al-Saadoon, and the representative of the Saudi Fund for Development, Dr. Saud Al-Shammari.

Rabuka highlighted that Fiji looks forward to working closely with Saudi Arabia in supporting Fiji’s national development needs and aspirations.

He said Saudi Arabia’s support will have a significant impact on the development of Fiji’s local communities and infrastructure, and greatly assist in the implementation of important development projects and priorities of the People’s Coalition Government.

The Saudi delegation also emphasized that financial support will be provided to Fiji by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) to assist the country’s rehabilitation and relief projects after the recent natural disasters.

The Head of Delegation Sultan Al Musallam conveyed the Kingdom’s promise to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations with Fiji.

On the issue of support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy to host the World Expo, Prime Minister Rabuka says Fiji’s delay in indicating support could mean missing out on vital assistance.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Heavy rain to affect Fiji group fro...

A trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain to the nor...
News

Tudravu takes stand in Bainimarama,...

Former Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu told the Suva...
News

IOM backs Fiji’s border management ...

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is working close...
Entertainment

Swift is first female with most No....

Taylor Swift is breaking records by making records. The supersta...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Heavy rain to affect Fiji group ...

News
A trough o...

Tudravu takes stand in Bainimara...

News
Former Act...

IOM backs Fiji’s border manageme...

News
The Intern...

Swift is first female with most ...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Ariana and Dalton split after 2 ...

Entertainment
Ariana Gra...

Public alert issued against recr...

Business
A public a...

Popular News

PM Rabuka receives new bravery m...

News
Prime Mini...

Man killed in drink and drive ac...

News
A man lost...

Water Resource Tax will increase...

News
Prime Mini...

Sowakula, Nareki in for Japan cl...

Rugby
Pita Gus S...

Drugs seized from Narain Jetty

News
Bullets of...

Ex FSC CEO’s investigation...

News
The Fiji I...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Heavy rain to affect Fiji group from tomorrow