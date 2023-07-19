Rabuka receives Saudi delegation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today received a courtesy call from the high official delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Fiji.

The delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Tourism for International Affairs, His Excellency Sultan Al-Musallam, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Saudi Embassy in Australia, Rakan Al-Saadoon, and the representative of the Saudi Fund for Development, Dr. Saud Al-Shammari.

Rabuka highlighted that Fiji looks forward to working closely with Saudi Arabia in supporting Fiji’s national development needs and aspirations.

He said Saudi Arabia’s support will have a significant impact on the development of Fiji’s local communities and infrastructure, and greatly assist in the implementation of important development projects and priorities of the People’s Coalition Government.

The Saudi delegation also emphasized that financial support will be provided to Fiji by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) to assist the country’s rehabilitation and relief projects after the recent natural disasters.

The Head of Delegation Sultan Al Musallam conveyed the Kingdom’s promise to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations with Fiji.

On the issue of support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy to host the World Expo, Prime Minister Rabuka says Fiji’s delay in indicating support could mean missing out on vital assistance.