Rabuka satisfied with IAEA report

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has read the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, highlighting the Japanese Government’s ALPS treatment process aligned with International Safety Standards and is satisfied with the findings.

He is reassuring Fijians that the international standards are reviewed annually by the UN General Assembly, based on estimates by the UN Scientific Committee on Effects of Atomic Radiation.

His statement comes after Japan’s intention to discharge water accumulated at the disabled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Rabuka said the report according to him, is reassuring enough to dispel any fears of unwarranted degradation of the ocean environment.

“As a Pacific Island leader, I have made it my business to carefully study the data. Nothing matters more to me than the safety and the security and the prosperity of Fiji and our Pacific island brothers and sisters.”

“It’s my job as a leader to treasure and reassure myself, and to reassure you that I am paying close attention to this.”

Rabuka has demanded the highest possible standards of safety and protection from Fiji’s Japanese friends and other partners, including IAEA.

The IAEA is the United Nations’ independent expert body, which is a nuclear regulator and is trusted by member states and the United Nations Secretary-General.