Rabuka says Fiji is open for business

Prime Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is now open for business and the target for business between Fiji and New Zealand is close to $2 billion.

Speaking at Cordis Hotel in Auckland yesterday during a breakfast event, Rabuka indicated that this is based on estimates of potential growth.

Rabuka said at the moment, the worth of business between the two countries is about $1.17 billion, of which New Zealand enjoys the lion’s share of benefits.

“Fiji is keen to work harder to boost the export capacity to New Zealand.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that visitor arrivals have increased steadily since the re-opening of our borders and are on track to returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Rabuka said the Central Bank had to revise its outlook for the economy to eight per cent from the six per cent which was initially predicted.

“The key sectors contributing to the upward growth projection are the accommodation & food services, transport & storage, agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale & retail sales, finance & insurance, administrative services, construction and net indirect taxes.”

Rabuka also highlighted that the national carrier, Fiji Airways, has recorded strong forward bookings for the next 12 months.

The Prime Minister has assured members of the New Zealand-Fiji Business Council that return on investment is guaranteed in Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
