Rabuka to attend EU Ministerial Forum

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka will participate in the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels, Belgium this week.

At the Ministerial Forum, the Prime Minister will contribute to discussions on economic, environmental, geopolitical, and security challenges affecting the European Union and the Indo-Pacific regions.

Chaired by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, the Ministerial Forum serves as a platform to foster constructive dialogue and collaboration between the 27 member states of the European Union and the vast Indo-Pacific region towards shaping a resilient future, aligning with the broader goals of enhancing regional stability and prosperity.

Rabuka’s participation demonstrates our commitment to advancing the objectives outlined in our Indo-Pacific strategy, with a focus on collectively addressing shared challenges and creating opportunities within the two regions.

The Prime Minister added that he is looking forward to joining the conversation on strategic developments in the Indo-Pacific region and the review of EU-Pacific cooperation under the S.A.M.O.A Agreement.

The forum will bring together Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU Member States and some 30 countries in the Indo-Pacific region and representatives of European institutions.

This Ministerial Forum builds on the success of the previous two EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forums, which were held in Paris in 2022 and in Stockholm in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica will be the Acting Prime Minister while Rabuka is in Brussels.