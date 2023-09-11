Rabuka to attend UNGA High Level Week

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will lead Fiji’s Delegation to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High Level Week later this month.

He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations, and the senior executives from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The high-level week takes place from 18 September till 26 September.

World leaders will convene for the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the Climate Ambitions Summit and the General Debate, among other key events.

The General Debate begins on 19 September 2023 continuing through Saturday 23 September, and concluding on Tuesday 26 September 2023.

Rabuka is scheduled to deliver Fiji’s national statement at the General Debate on Friday 22 September 2023.

Other meetings convened on the sidelines of the General Assembly include the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the Climate Ambitions Summit, as well as bilateral meetings with other high level delegations.

The General Assembly is the main policymaking organ of the United Nations (UN). Comprising all UN Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations, where each of the 193 Member States has an equal vote. It meets in regular sessions from September to December annually, and thereafter, as required.

It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which lead to the adoption of resolutions.