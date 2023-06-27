Rabuka to move motion on Political Parties Act

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will move a motion in Parliament on Friday regarding certain sections of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The motion seeks approval to get opinions from the Supreme Court on the interpretation of sections 27(6) and 20(2) of the Political Parties Act; and that copies of the opinion are tabled with the Speaker and in Parliament.

Section 27 (6) of the Act says a person who is a member of a political party that has been suspended, and is a member of parliament, shall continue as a member of parliament for the unexpired term.

Section 20 (2) states that where a political party has been deregistered had representatives elected to parliament, such representatives shall continue to serve for the remainder of their term as independents or as members of other political parties.

Rabuka will move this motion pursuant to sections 91(5) and 98(3)(c) of the Constitution.