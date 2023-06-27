Tuesday, June 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka to move motion on Political Parties Act

PM Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will move a motion in Parliament on Friday regarding certain sections of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The motion seeks approval to get opinions from the Supreme Court on the interpretation of sections 27(6) and 20(2) of the Political Parties Act; and that copies of the opinion are tabled with the Speaker and in Parliament.

Section 27 (6) of the Act says a person who is a member of a political party that has been suspended, and is a member of parliament, shall continue as a member of parliament for the unexpired term.

Section 20 (2) states that where a political party has been deregistered had representatives elected to parliament, such representatives shall continue to serve for the remainder of their term as independents or as members of other political parties.

Rabuka will move this motion pursuant to sections 91(5) and 98(3)(c) of the Constitution.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Promising Ravula on Raiwalui’...

Fiji Under-20 flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong Ravula has caught the eye of...
News

Rabuka’s attempt is illegal, claims...

Opposition Member of Parliament, Faiyaz Koya says Prime Minister Si...
News

Tabuya speaks at Circular Economy F...

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya ...
Rugby

18 Drua players in final Flying Fij...

18 Drua players have been included in the final 39-member Fiji Wate...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Promising Ravula on RaiwaluiR...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Rabuka’s attempt is illegal, cla...

News
Opposition...

Tabuya speaks at Circular Econom...

News
Minister f...

18 Drua players in final Flying ...

Rugby
18 Drua pl...

Murray proud of Fiji’s ope...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

We’ll accept whatever is a...

2023-24 National Budget
Acting Com...

Popular News

Chua proud of Young Kulas perfor...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Village Improvement Scheme reviv...

News
Cabinet ha...

Sports equipment to boost QVS ru...

Rugby
The Queen ...

Electoral Commission chair resig...

News
Electoral ...

Delay in naming of EC members po...

2023-24 National Budget
Serious qu...

Naiqama, Tuinakauvadra to face t...

Rugby
Two Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Tonga vs New Caledonia Last (GA)