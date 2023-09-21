PM to participate in US-Pacific Islands Summit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has accepted an invitation from US President Joe Biden to participate in the second US-Pacific Islands Forum Summit in Washington, DC, next week.

The summit which takes place on Monday marks a significant moment in strengthening diplomatic ties and collaboration between the Pacific Islands and the United States.

The U.S-Pacific Island Forum Summit serves as a platform for Pacific Islands Forum leaders to engage with President Biden, reaffirming shared regional priorities and deepening cooperation across a range of critical issues.

During the summit, President Biden will emphasize the enduring commitment of the United States to the Pacific Islands, highlighting the vital role of Prime Minister Rabuka and his counterparts in shaping the future of the region.

The summit’s agenda is centred around addressing pressing challenges, including tackling the climate crisis, advancing economic growth, promoting sustainable development, strengthening health security, countering illegal, unreported fishing, and expanding people-to-people ties.

The Prime Minister’s participation in this summit underscores the importance of his leadership in the Pacific Islands and the critical role that Fiji plays in the region.

The Fijian delegation looks forward to engaging in substantive discussions with President Biden and other Pacific Islands Forum leaders during this landmark summit.