Rabuka urges youths to believe in themselves

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged the youths of Saolo Village in Wainunu, Bua to believe in themselves and make use of their God-given talents.

He delivered the message of encouragement during his visit to commission the new extension to their village evacuation centre.

Rabuka commended the youths for their determination and advised them to use their time wisely to be more productive.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing their land, qoliqoli, and talents as they are the things they were born with and identify with and also recognized the value of the knowledge that women who marry into the village bring from their localities and encouraged the youths to continue with their ongoing projects.

The Prime Minister also commended their contribution to the Government-funded extension of the evacuation center, which included raising funds for a solar power system.

Youth Group President, Luke Tunabuna said the solar electrification system for the evacuation center was funded entirely by the group and will benefit 28 households in Saolo Village with a population of 83.

The group’s principle is to adhere to the directives and advice of their elders, and they have ongoing projects in the village, such as networking footpaths around the village.

The cost of the Saolo Evacuation Centre extension and retrofitting was slightly over $11,000.00 and funded by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development.