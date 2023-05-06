Saturday, May 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka urges youths to believe in themselves

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged the youths of Saolo Village in Wainunu, Bua to believe in themselves and make use of their God-given talents.

He delivered the message of encouragement during his visit to commission the new extension to their village evacuation centre.

Rabuka commended the youths for their determination and advised them to use their time wisely to be more productive.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing their land, qoliqoli, and talents as they are the things they were born with and identify with and also recognized the value of the knowledge that women who marry into the village bring from their localities and encouraged the youths to continue with their ongoing projects.

The Prime Minister also commended their contribution to the Government-funded extension of the evacuation center, which included raising funds for a solar power system.

Youth Group President, Luke Tunabuna said the solar electrification system for the evacuation center was funded entirely by the group and will benefit 28 households in Saolo Village with a population of 83.

The group’s principle is to adhere to the directives and advice of their elders, and they have ongoing projects in the village, such as networking footpaths around the village.

The cost of the Saolo Evacuation Centre extension and retrofitting was slightly over $11,000.00 and funded by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Love Again gets mixed first reviews...

The first reviews are in for Outlander star Sam Heughan and Priyank...
Entertainment

50 Cent joins race to buy BET

50 Cent has reportedly joined the race to buy BET and is looking to...
Rugby

Hurricanes blown away in Suva

Two crucial penalties by replacement fly-half Kemu Valetini saw the...
News

Driver flees scene after head-on co...

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Love Again gets mixed first revi...

Entertainment
The first ...

50 Cent joins race to buy BET

Entertainment
50 Cent ha...

Hurricanes blown away in Suva

Rugby
Two crucia...

Driver flees scene after head-on...

News
Police are...

Man dies in hit and run Nadi acc...

News
A 54-year-...

I am still here, I am okay, says...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Act review is discriminatory, sa...

News
The Fiji L...

6-year-old dies in freak workpla...

News
A 6-year-o...

Fiji to open Toulouse 7s campaig...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Navua Coach pleads for financial...

Football
Navua coac...

Inconsistency is new norm for Go...

News
Former Att...

Injured Dragon Ravalawa returns ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Love Again gets mixed first reviews