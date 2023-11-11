Rabuka writes to SODELPA on reshuffle

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has written to the Social Democratic Liberal Party, informing them that he is no longer moving ahead with the reshuffle of two of their Ministers.

In a media conference, SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka said this was brought to the attention of the Management Board who met yesterday in Suva.

The Deputy Prime Minister indicated that only two agenda items were discussed, and this was one of them.

He said a number of issues were brought forward by the Management Board and they will be taking this up to help the Coalition become stronger and provide the right type of leadership role to carry Fiji forward.

Earlier last month the Prime Minister announced the reshuffle of key SODELPA Ministers, which was somewhat recalled again after the Prime Minister returned from his official trip to Australia.

Rabuka had revealed that he had nothing to do with the release of that Government statement on its social media pages.