Rabuka’s motion withdrawn from order paper

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s motion regarding certain sections of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 has been withdrawn from Friday’s order paper for Parliament proceeding.

The amended order paper released by the Parliament secretariat has the motion removed from the agenda.

Pursuant to sections 91(5) and 98(3)(c) of the Constitution, Rabuka was to move the motion to seek approval to get opinions from the Supreme Court on the interpretation of sections 27(6) and 20(2) of the Political Parties Act; and that copies of the opinion are tabled with the Speaker and in Parliament.

Section 27 (6) of the Act says a person who is a member of a political party that has been suspended, and is a member of parliament, shall continue as a member of parliament for the unexpired term.

Section 20 (2) states that where a political party has been deregistered had representatives elected to parliament, such representatives shall continue to serve for the remainder of their term as independents or as members of other political parties.

Following the listing of the motion on the order paper on Tuesday, Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya stated that Rabuka’s attempt to invoke Sections 91(5) of the Fijian Constitution through Parliament is illegal and in breach of the Constitution itself.

Koya said this move once again casts doubt on the independence of the Fijian Elections Office and calls into question the workings of Parliament.