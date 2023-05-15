Racism has no place in our society: Cakobau

The Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu Na Tui Kaba and Head of the Kubuna Confederacy, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, did not mince his words, saying that actions of past racist leaders propaganded fear, intolerance and hatred for one another.

In a letter read by his traditional herald (Tuinitoga) Ratu Aisea Komaitai, Ratu Epenisa said that as a traditional leader, I am sorry for our actions and inactions that caused the suffering of many of you.

Ratu Epenisa said, as head of the Kubuna Confederacy, with a heavy heart that I unequivocally express my sincerest apology and deep regard for the wrongs that we have caused you and your people.

“I am sorry for the treacherous acts that we have inflicted on you. I am sorry for the inhumane acts brought down on you by my people,” Ratu Epenisa said.

In the letter, the Vunivalu called on his people to work with one another for the greater good of the Fijian people.

Ratu Epenisa said it is his responsibility to lead by example that creates a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the community.

“As God is my witness and all gathered here today, I seek God’s forgiveness and the forgiveness of our Indian brothers and sisters. I will use this opportunity to draw the bridge of love, tolerance and humility… and call on you to let down your guard,” Ratu Epenisa said.

Yesterday, the Methodist Church of Fiji led the National Thanksgiving and Reconciliation Church Service.