British Army flyer Soloadrau Radianirova has been drafted in the Fiji 7s team as an injury replacement for London 7s.

The speedster will replace an injured Iowane Teba.

Radianirova last played for Wardens on the domestic scene in 2016 before joining the British Army.

He will be used as an impact off the bench.

The Ben Gollings coached side will play Ireland in its first match at 9.23pm before facing Argentina at 12.53am and Japan at 4.03am tomorrow.