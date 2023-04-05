The Radradra -Koroibete combination wish

Flying Fijians and Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra has revealed that he dreams to play rugby alongside Fijian Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete in the coming years.

“I would like love to play with Marika Koroibete. I have played against him in rugby league but I haven’t played with him, so it would be a dream,” Radradra said, Rugbypass reports.

The 30-year-old suffered a hamstring injury when running in a Challenge Cup try for the Bears on Saturday against Clermont, with fears that he wouldn’t play again before he leaves for France.

However, Radradra is optimistic that he will be fit in time for the May 6 Ashton Gate clash versus Gloucester in the final round of the Gallagher Premiership.

“I had a scan after the game and hopefully I can play one more game before I head to France. I’m going to Lyon and looking forward to it. I was in Bordeaux for two years and in Toulon for a year. I like playing in France and looking forward to next season.”

Radradra will also play for the Barbarians before leaving England, as he is in the Jones-coached squad for their May 28 Killik Cup showdown with Steve Hansen’s World XV at Twickenham.