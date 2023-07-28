Friday, July 28, 2023
Radradra expects a mouth-watering clash

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain Semi Radradra is ready to lead the team against Samoa in their second Pacific Nations Cup clash in Apia tomorrow and is expecting a mouth-watering clash.

The 13-cap superstar who has also played 7s and Rugby League for Fiji said the Pacific battles are always tough but they have really prepared well and are ready to meet Samoa.

Radradra who displayed an outstanding performance coming off the bench in the second half against Tonga takes over the captaincy role from Waisea Nayacalevu  who has been rested this week.

The Somosomo native from Taveuni said it is an honour and privilege to be given the chance to lead the team and thanked the coaching staff for having faith in him.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with the young and experienced players.”

He said the five debutantes are not new to rugby and they have been stamping their mark for their club and during training.

“We have a big group so everyone has the chance so it’s now time for them to prove. They are not new to rugby but they just maybe new in playing for Flying Fijians and I think they will do the job.”

Radradra further added that he is looking forward to playing alongside Isoefo Masi in the midfield.

Masi will make his debut for the Flying Fijians.

“I have played with Iosefo Masi a few times, especially in  7s and starting with him this week is not new for me. We have been playing together for a long time and it’s a dream come true for me as well with one of my “KAI”,” said Radradra.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
