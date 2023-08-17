Friday, August 18, 2023
Radradra leads power – packed Fiji in RWC warm-up

Inspirational Flying Fijian utility back  Semi Radradra has been named to skipper Fiji’s  warm up test match against France on Sunday.

Radradra will slot in at inside centre beside young first five Caleb Muntz and pairs ever improving Iosefo Masi who will run at outside center.

This after head coach Simon Raiwalui named his run-on-side in Pornic this afternoon.

Raiwalui has named one of Fiji’s most formidable starting 23 for the upcoming thriller.

Prolific winger Vinaya Habosi has forced his way into the run on side making  a return to the international stage at blindside wing with La Rochelle hitman Levani Botia to start at openside flanker.

Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge  make up the front row with Drua locking pair Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta completing the tight five engine room.

Raiwalui has tasked hardworking Meli Derenalagi with a start at blindside flanker  opposite vetetan Botia with the evergreen Viliame Mata packing down at number eight.

Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz pair in the halves with Radradra and Iosefo Masi in midfield.

Josua Tuisova slots in jersey number 14 and Sireli Maqala to mend the sweepers role at 15.

Sam Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Luke Tagi, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Simione Kuruvoli, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Ilaisa Droasese will add impact and depth off the bench.

France hosts Fiji at Stade de la Baujoire on Sunday at 7.05am

FIJI Water Flying Fijians line-up:

Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Meli Derenalagi, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Vinaya Habosi, Semi Radradra {c}, Iosefo Masi, Josua Tuisova, Sireli Maqala Reserves: Sam Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Luke Tagi, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Simione Kuruvoli, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Ilaisa Droasese

Noa Biudole
