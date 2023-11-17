Friday, November 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Radrodro appointed Deputy Leader

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has been appointed the Deputy Party Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

He was acting in the position from last year.

The Party in a statement said the appointment was made by the Management Board following a very comprehensive evaluation of various factors and after careful consideration by the Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

According to the Pary, this is a succession plan and somewhat what the future holds for SODELPA.

SODELPA’s Secretariat had proposed to the Management Board to recognize and appreciate Radrodro’s significant contributions to the Party and the Fijian Elections Office has been notified about the appointment.

Meanwhile the Party has appointed Jese Volau as its Treasurer.

Volau has a remarkable career spanning roles at the National Marketing Authority and the Fiji Development Bank, and has the expertise to help stir SODELPA forward in terms of its finances.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

LTA tightens control on driver̵...

In an attempt to limit road accidents, the Land Transport Authority...
Rugby

Churchill Park to host 5 Super Rugb...

Lautoka’s Churchill Park will host five Swire Shipping Fijian Drua ...
Football

Savusavu to hold inaugural awards n...

Savusavu Football Association will host its first ever end-of-seaso...
Business

100 tonnes of ginger destined for U...

An additional hundred tonnes of mature Fijian grown ginger is on it...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

LTA tightens control on driver&#...

News
In an atte...

Churchill Park to host 5 Super R...

Rugby
Lautoka’s ...

Savusavu to hold inaugural award...

Football
Savusavu F...

100 tonnes of ginger destined fo...

Business
An additio...

PM meets Chinese head, expresses...

News
Prime Mini...

Rabuka attends APEC Summit in Sa...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Court to hear submissions in Say...

News
Former Att...

Fiji signs historic Samoa Agreem...

News
Fiji parti...

Road closures in the central div...

News
The Fiji R...

TC Mal intensifies into a CAT 2 ...

News
Tropical C...

Schools to re-open from tomorrow...

News
Schools ar...

Kings, Queens roads closed: FRA

News
Motorists ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

LTA tightens control on driver’s license issuance