Radrodro appointed Deputy Leader

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has been appointed the Deputy Party Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

He was acting in the position from last year.

The Party in a statement said the appointment was made by the Management Board following a very comprehensive evaluation of various factors and after careful consideration by the Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

According to the Pary, this is a succession plan and somewhat what the future holds for SODELPA.

SODELPA’s Secretariat had proposed to the Management Board to recognize and appreciate Radrodro’s significant contributions to the Party and the Fijian Elections Office has been notified about the appointment.

Meanwhile the Party has appointed Jese Volau as its Treasurer.

Volau has a remarkable career spanning roles at the National Marketing Authority and the Fiji Development Bank, and has the expertise to help stir SODELPA forward in terms of its finances.