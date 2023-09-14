Thursday, September 14, 2023
Radrodro ensures payment of rural allowance for teachers

The Minster for Education Aseri Radrodro will ensure that teachers receive rural allowance and salary upgrade.

This, however this will be for those who have completed relevant qualifications in line with the Teacher Remuneration policy.

This is after the Ministry of Education received the allocation of $8.9m in the announced 2023-2024 budget.

Radrodro said a total of 4,382 teachers qualify for the rural location allowance and to date, 4,242 teachers have been paid.

“From the budget of $5.7m, work continues for the other 140 remaining teachers as the HR unit has to ensure that all due processes and procedures are followed.”

“Teachers, who are serving in eligible rural and maritime schools, receive payment of location allowance on a termly basis.”

Radrodro said moreover, 131 teachers have upgraded their qualifications with diploma and bachelor’s degree in ECE, Primary & Secondary Education.

He said As of 31st August 2023, a total amount of $338,031.74 has been paid out to those eligible teachers and the remaining will have their salary upgraded once they submit relevant documents to HR. Hon. Aseri Radrodro assures teachers that the location allowance and salary upgrade for eligible teachers should be completed by end of term 3, 2023.

Furthermore, the Minister for Education is also closely monitoring the update on the review of ECE teachers’ salary regularisation.

He added that the salary upgrade is based on the revised Job Responsibilities (JR) with daily working hours to be reviewed number from 3.5 to 8 hours.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
