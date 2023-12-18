Radrodro seeks constitutional redress

Former SODELPA politician Salote Radrodro has filed an application for constitutional redress in the High Court in Suva.

Speaking to FijiLive, Radrodro’s counsel Jagath Karunaratne said they have evidence that the late Chief Justice Kamal Kumar, the Office of the Attorney-General and the Office of the Chief-Registrar politically interfered in the case.

Karunaratne said their motion was filed earlier this year, however, they did not present evidence, due to the fact that there was a tribunal set to investigate the suspended Chief Justice.

He said they would file an application together with evidence with the High Court Registry, later this week.