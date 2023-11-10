Friday, November 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Radrodro tipped for SODELPA leadership

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro is tipped to take over the leadership of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

The SODELPA Management Board is currently meeting in Suva to decide on its new leader after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Viliame Gavoka indicated that he is not attempting a second-term.

Section 16(f) of the SODELPA Constitution highlights that if the Party fails to win majority seats in the General Election and becomes the majority Party in Opposition, the Party Leader position is deemed to be vacant and the elected Members of Parliament shall elect a parliamentary leader from amongst themselves.

The Leader of Opposition shall be elected in Parliament under the requirement of Section 78(1)-(6) of the Constitution of Fiji.

Also, Section 16(g) of its Constitution highlights that when the Party becomes the minority party in Opposition, the Party Leader’s position is deemed vacant and the members of the parliamentary caucus shall elect a parliamentary leader.

The announcement of the new Party Leader will be made in a media conference this afternoon.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Experts to set up framework for Min...

The Fiji Government has engaged the services of former New Zealand ...
News

Diwali is on Monday, Sabha confirms...

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhu Sabha of Fiji is strongly reques...
Football

Krishna jets in for Pacific Games

Fiji's lone professional footballer Roy Krishna jetted into the cou...
Rugby

Daugunu in Rebels’ strongest roster...

Fiji-born winger Filipo Daugunu has been named in the Melbourne Reb...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Experts to set up framework for ...

News
The Fiji G...

Diwali is on Monday, Sabha confi...

News
The Shree ...

Krishna jets in for Pacific Game...

Football
Fiji's lon...

Daugunu in Rebels’ strongest ros...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

High Court to rule on SharmaR...

News
The High C...

Good governance is vital, Seeto ...

Rugby
Member of ...

Popular News

Student arrested over aggravated...

News
A 17-year-...

First Pacific Cup for NZ Tavua F...

Football
New Zealan...

Suva walks away with Futsal IDC ...

2023 Futsal IDC
A star-stu...

Woman front court, fraud charges...

News
A 36-year-...

High Court to rule on SharmaR...

News
The High C...

Child, 7, was youngest suicide v...

News
The younge...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Experts to set up framework for Ministry