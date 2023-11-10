Radrodro tipped for SODELPA leadership

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro is tipped to take over the leadership of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

The SODELPA Management Board is currently meeting in Suva to decide on its new leader after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Viliame Gavoka indicated that he is not attempting a second-term.

Section 16(f) of the SODELPA Constitution highlights that if the Party fails to win majority seats in the General Election and becomes the majority Party in Opposition, the Party Leader position is deemed to be vacant and the elected Members of Parliament shall elect a parliamentary leader from amongst themselves.

The Leader of Opposition shall be elected in Parliament under the requirement of Section 78(1)-(6) of the Constitution of Fiji.

Also, Section 16(g) of its Constitution highlights that when the Party becomes the minority party in Opposition, the Party Leader’s position is deemed vacant and the members of the parliamentary caucus shall elect a parliamentary leader.

The announcement of the new Party Leader will be made in a media conference this afternoon.