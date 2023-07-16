Radrodro wanted Nayacalevu as PS

The Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says he would have preferred Ro Vereto Nayacalevu as his Permanent Secretary instead of PSC appointee Selina Kuruleca – and this was raised with the Prime Minister.

In an interview, the Minister was asked which of the two he’d prefer to work with; he said he had raised this in his meeting with the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka.

Radrodro also said that this was also the option given by the Fiji Teachers Union and the Fijian Teachers Association.

The Minister was also asked that the Public Service Commission had undergone a robust process in appointing Permanent Secretaries; does he think that this was not the case for the Ministry of Education?

“I would have appreciated common courtesy and professional comradeship in the appointment of the incumbent Permanent Secretary, who will be required to work with the Minister for Education as per the Fiji Constitutional requirement.”

“Unfortunately, the Ministry was not given the same privilege given to other Ministers who I am aware were consulted closely and knew who were the applicants for their Permanent Secretaries were for their respective Ministries, hence they were able to have a say in the person who was subsequently appointed.”

Radrodro added that the Ministry of Education is the largest Ministry of the Government, with over 18,000 civil servants employed as teachers and administration support staff.”

“It is a complex Ministry that requires and deserves an experience, visionary and comprehensive leader who has led people at executive level managing people and resources at such magnitude.”

Radrodro added there has been much said on the issue of the appointment of the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education.