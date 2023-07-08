Ragata, Dreloa apply to join Nasinu

Top Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata and veteran defender Jale Dreloa have applied to join Nasinu in the mid-season player transfer window which closed on 30 June.

Fiji Football Association received the duo’s application and is still being processed.

Lautoka defender Kolinio Sivoki has applied for a move to Navua, Nasinu’s Epeli Saukuru has applied for a move to Rewa while Nemani Dolodai has applied to return to Labasa, Nadroga’s Leisari Qalica is making a move to bottom-placed Tavua and Labasa’s Atunaisa Naucukidi has applied for Ba.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA has approved the transfer of Fiji Under 20 star Sailasa Ratu from Tavua to Ba.