Ragata, Dreloa apply to join Nasinu

Top Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata and veteran defender Jale Dreloa have applied to join Nasinu in the mid-season player transfer window which closed on 30 June.

Fiji Football Association received the duo’s application and is still being processed.

Lautoka defender Kolinio Sivoki has applied for a move to Navua, Nasinu’s Epeli Saukuru has applied for a move to Rewa while Nemani Dolodai has applied to return to Labasa, Nadroga’s Leisari Qalica is making a move to bottom-placed Tavua and Labasa’s Atunaisa Naucukidi has applied for Ba.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA has approved the transfer of Fiji Under 20 star Sailasa Ratu from Tavua to Ba.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
