Monday, October 16, 2023
Raheem dedicates IDC win, award to dad

Stylish Ba youngster Mohammed Fataul Raheem has dedicated the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship title and the Golden Boot award which he won after netting four goals to his father.

Speaking to FijiLive, an emotional and elated Raheem said he badly wished his 43-year-old father Mirza Mohammed Khalim could be at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday to see him achieve glory.

Raheem netted a hat-trick against Navua and scored the deciding goal against Labasa in group stages to put the Men in Black into the semifinals.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and all thanks to my awesome teammates and the Ba team management.”

“I came in this tournament with the eagerness to win because I always heard people saying that IDC is a big tournament and I wanted to feel this winning moment.”

“This win and award is for my family, especially my father back in Seaqaqa. He couldn’t come to watch my game in Suva but we always talk over the phone before every game and he always encourages me to believe in myself and have faith in God. That’s exactly what I did and got the sweet victory.”

Raheem has also indicated that he is hungry to win more tournaments with the Men-In-Black next season and jokingly stated that his blood has turned black now.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
