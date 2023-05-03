Rainfall not enough to fill Waila and Tamavua Plants

The Water Authority of Fiji says productions level at its Tamavua Treatment plant and the Waila Water Treatment Plant is to produce 170 million litres of water in a day.

However, the demand in the Nausori –Suva corridor and the Lami Suva corridor is 173 million litres, which provides a gap of three million litres.

WAF Chief Dr Amit Chanan said that their two plants are running at a 110 per cent capacity to provide 170 million litres of water to those living in these areas.

He said the problem also in the long period of dry weather that Suva is currently facing.

“The best way to allow for the Water Authority to compensate water to its customers is to have water intermittent supply in some areas – so that everyone can get some water,” Dr Chanan said.

He indicated that today’s production was at 163 million litres, a gap of 11 million litres.

Dr Chanan said they are doing everything that they can in order to minimise water disruptions in areas affected.

The Water Authority of Fiji has indicated that they continue to cart water to areas that remain affected.

However, WAF’s Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg, has indicated that there have significant amounts of rainfall in the last month; however this is still not enough.

He said the last couple of days of rainfall, Water Authority of Fiji is right back to where it was before which alerted them to the fact that there has been rain, but the sources, the aquifers have not been replenished enough to sustain flows into their sources.