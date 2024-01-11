Thursday, January 11, 2024
Raiwalui departs London Broncos

London Broncos have lost another quota player as former Fiji Bati representative Henry Raiwalui departs the newly-promoted Super League club.

Raiwalui joined the capital club ahead of the 2023 Championship season and went on to play a starring role in London’s promotion-winning year, scoring five tries in 23 appearances.

The 34-year-old, who can play in the halves or at hooker, has no NRL experience under his belt, but he has previously played for the Wentworthville Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup – a semi-professional Rugby League competition – the second-tier competition for NSWRL Seniors – with clubs and players feeding into the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup.

Fellow overseas players Corey Norman and Dean Whare have also exited the club, taking with them plenty of experience and nous ahead of their first season back in Super League since 2019.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
