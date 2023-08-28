Raiwalui hails Drua’s participation in Super Rugby

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has hailed Fijian Drua’s participation in Super Rugby Pacific which created a pathway for players to show their worth and get selected into the national team for the Rugby World Cup.

With majority of Drua players featuring for the Flying Fijians in their 30-22 win over England on Sunday in their last warm up match, Raiwalui said Drua’s participation in Super Rugby Pacific has been a major boost for the island nation.

“The Drua has been huge for us, we’ve been able to expose 40 to 50 players to playing at the highest level in Super Rugby,” Raiwalui told reporters after the England win.

“The gap is closing.”

“People think of Fijian-style rugby as throwing it around but it’s also about collisions and being the best side we can be.”

Meanwhile, Fiji will open its World Cup campaign against Wales at 7pm at Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux on 10 September.