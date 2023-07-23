Raiwalui happy with first win in charge

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui is happy to record a win in his first assignment with the team in the Pacific Nations Cup.

The former national skipper said the team managed to shake off the cobwebs and get the victory at home.

Raiwalui said the 36-20 score line did not speak to the ferocity of the encounter, especially with-it being Fiji’s first game.

“It was tight throughout, first game obviously we had a few bumps along the way but the boys came out with the win,” Raiwalui said.

However, he said they also have identified areas that need rectifying going forward.

“Carrying clean and getting quicker ball.

“Whenever we seemed to be getting quick ball we created some good opportunities.”

“We will keep working on our fitness and set piece again this week.”

The Flying Fijians will head to Apia this week to face Samoa on Saturday.