Sunday, July 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Raiwalui happy with first win in charge

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui is happy to record a win in his first assignment with the team in the Pacific Nations Cup.

The former national skipper said the team managed to shake off the cobwebs and get the victory at home.

Raiwalui said the 36-20 score line did not speak to the ferocity of the encounter, especially with-it being Fiji’s first game.

“It was tight throughout, first game obviously we had a few bumps along the way but the boys came out with the win,” Raiwalui said.

However, he said they also have identified areas that need rectifying going forward.

“Carrying clean and getting quicker ball.

“Whenever we seemed to be getting quick ball we created some good opportunities.”

“We will keep working on our fitness and set piece again this week.”

The Flying Fijians will head to Apia this week to face Samoa on Saturday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

ACP Driu calls for behavioral chang...

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP-O) Livai Driu says...
News

Road accidents claim two more lives...

Two more lives were lost on Fiji’s roads in the last 24 hours. T...
Rugby

We were our own enemy: Kefu

Tonga Head Coach Toutai Kefu says they were their own worst enemy a...
News

Record visitor arrivals in June

Last month, Fiji welcomed 90,460 visitors, the highest on record fo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

ACP Driu calls for behavioral ch...

News
Assistant ...

Road accidents claim two more li...

News
Two more l...

We were our own enemy: Kefu

Rugby
Tonga Head...

Record visitor arrivals in June

News
Last month...

Mini-stations set up in urban ar...

News
The Fiji P...

Wasasala double sinks Nadi in DF...

Football
Seasoned s...

Popular News

Five Fijians named in Wallabies ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Barbie tops Oppenheimer with fan...

Entertainment
Barbie and...

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited...

Rugby
Te Ahiwaru...

Suva wary of T/Naitasiri’s attac...

Football
Suva coach...

Fiji is committed to formulating...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Valevou cleared to feature for D...

Football
Clinical f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

ACP Driu calls for behavioral change