Raiwalui happy with the Bossman’s return

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui is eager to see star flyer Vinaya Habosi make his return to international rugby in this weekend’s warm-up match against France.

Having not played test rugby since the Autumn Nations Cup last year, and after all necessary precautions the Bossman was a welcome part of Raiwalui’s arsenal.

“There were quite a few procedures to go through to make sure he was back fit making sure that he’s ok,” Raiwalui said.

“It was long term as well, he’s gone through all the tests and when we got back to France he was fully cleared.”

“Habosi has been knocking at the door and finally he has got a chance to showcase his talent.

It’s great news that he was cleared of an injury, and we are looking forward to seeing him and what he has to offer against France.

“Looking forward to getting him back on the field.”

The Racing 92 winger has scored two tries in his three previous caps for Fiji.