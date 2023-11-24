Friday, November 24, 2023
Raiwalui officially ends term as Fiji coach

Simon Raiwalui has officially ended his term as Flying Fijians head coach.

In a post on his personal Twitter account, Raiwalui thanked the Fiji Rugby Union for what has been achieved in a very challenging last 4 years.

Raiwalui thanked the entire High-Performance Unit, all players and the good friends he made at FRU during his journey.

He went to say that Fiji will always hold a place dear to his heart.

The 49-year-old former Flying Fijians captain was appointed the head coach in February this year and under his guidance the team won the Pacific Nations Cup, registered a historic victory over England in Twickenham and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup after 16 years.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
