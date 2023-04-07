Friday, April 7, 2023
Raka to start Challenge Cup quarterfinal

photo courtesy: epcrugby.com

Fijian powerhouse Alivereti Raka will start the Challenge Cup quarterfinal against the Scarlets tonight.

The Nadroga native replaces elusive Bautista Delguy on the left wing with Damian Penaud starting on the right wing and Alex Newsome at fullback.

Raka is among three changes to the team that defeated Semi Radradra’s Bristol Bears in Round 16.

Los Pumas international Tomas Lavanini is ruled out through injury and is replaced in the second row by Paul Jedrasiak, who earns his 190th cap for the French outfit. Jedrasiak returns from a calf injury to slot back into the starting lineup alongside the ever-present Thibaud Lanen.

There are no further changes up front, with Etienne Fourcade, Etienne Falgoux and Cristian Ojovan making up the front row. Fritz Lee captains the side from number eight, with Killian Tixeront and Lucas Dessaigne at six and seven, respectively.

Youngster Baptiste Jauneau replaces Sébastien Bézy at scrumhalf and partners Anthony Belleau.

Bézy drops to the bench and provides halfback cover along with Jules Plisson.
George Moala and Irae Simone pair up in the centres once again, with the final change to the starting lineup coming on the wing which sees Raka start the big clash.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel on the other hand has made just one change to his starting lineup from the side that defeated Brive 19-7 in the round of 16.

Peel has welcomed the return of Wales and British & Irish Lions veteran Leigh Halfpenny, who replaces Tom Rogers at fullback.

The match kicks off at 8pm (Fiji Time).

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
