Olympic Games gold medalist Kaminieli Rasaku has been called up by Head Coach Steve Hansen to join the World XV squad.

The former All Blacks guru has chosen the Aviron Bayonnais utility back to replace Marika Koroibete for the upcoming clash against the Barbarians.

No reason had been given for Koroibete’s withdrawal.

Ulster and Ireland back-rower Jordi Murphy joins Rasaku in the squad.

The Barbarians will host the World XV next week Monday at Twickenham at 2am.