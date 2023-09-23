Saturday, September 23, 2023
Ratu Cokanauto leaves behind a legacy

The late Ratu Cokanauto Tu’uakitau’s legacy, is one of unwavering devotion to Fiji and its people.

This were the words of the former Fiji President and Speaker of Parliament and elder brother Ratu Epeli Nailatikau in his eulogy during the funeral service in Suva today.

Ratu Epeli said Ratu Cokanauto leaves behind a nation that is better for his presence, a people who have been touched by his kindness, and a future that will be guided by the values he upheld.

“In his memory, let us continue to strive for unity, peace and progress for Fiji. Let us honour Ratu Cokanauto’s legacy by embracing the ideals he held dear and by working together to build a stronger and more harmonious nation.”

The late Ratu Tu’uakitau was born in 1945 and was the fourth son of the former Deputy Prime Minister Ratu Sir Edward Tuivanuavou Cakobau and Adi Lady Vasemaca Tuiburelevu, both of the chiefly island of Bau.

He was from the chiefly lineage of the Tui Kaba of Bau.

Many turned up at the Wesley City Mission Church to pay their last respect to the former politician.

Those present included Tongan royalties, Rewa’s High Chief and Head of the Burebasaga Confederacy, Ro Teimumu Kepa, the Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Tavanavanua, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, Lau Chief Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, Suva lawyer Graham Leung, family and friends.

Ratu Cokanauto passed away after a short illness at the age of 78 last Wednesday at the Oceania Private Hospital in Suva.

He is survived by his wife, Taraivosa Lagilagi, and children Ratu Penaia Kadavulevu, Ratu Jone Savou, Ratu Edward Tavanavanua and Adi Litia Tuiburelevu.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
