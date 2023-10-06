Ratu David to be laid to rest tomorrow

The late Ratu David-George Toganivalu will be laid to rest, next to his father the late Ratu David Toganivalu, at the family cemetary in Taro, Bau tomorrow.

In a statement, the family said a funeral service, celebrating the life of Ratu David will be held at 10am tomorrow, at the Taro Methodist Church before the burial.

Suva lawyer, Graham Leung, shared fond memories of the late Ratu David.

Speaking in the i-Taukei language, Graham thanked the former Acting Director of Public Prosecutions for his exceptional service to Fiji.

Graham said he was someone who cared, a gentleman that he was in his own right.

The Nauru Police Force shared the loss with Toganivalu’s family on their social media page.

“Rest in blessed peace, Ratu. Nauru Police remembers you and your great work. Nauru Police had known you as their best,” the statement said.

49- year old Ratu David, a seasoned Suva lawyer, was appointed Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in February this year and until two weeks ago appointed Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) before his passing early this week.

Ratu David is survived by his wife Losalini Leweniqila Toganivalu and five children.