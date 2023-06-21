Ratulele raring to go at OFC Championship

Luse Ratulele says she is undeterred despite being the youngest member in the Digicel Young Kula squad ahead off the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 World Championships that kicksoff in Suva today.

Ratulele told FijiLive she was surprised when she was told she had made the final 26-member team.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was really in disbelief when I found out,” the backline player said.

“But now that I have made it in, I just want to play harder because I know coach trusts me.”

The Bua lass who currently attends Tavua College said it was tough adjusting to training and studies while preparing for the tournament, but she finally managed.

“I just learned to control my time more, and I am still learning.

“It will be the same at the tournament, I hope to learn as much as I can.”

Ratulele while she played both rugby and football, the latter was her passion.

“I love football more and have always enjoyed it since I saw my uncle play.”

Ratulele draws her insipration from her favourite uncle and Digicel Junior Bula Boys player Sailasa Ratu.

“I hope I can do him and my family proud.”