Ratulele stars in Junior Kulas massive opener

Midfielder Luse Ratulele netted a hat-trick of goals as the Junior Kulas thrashed Vanuatu 11-3 in their opening Group B match of the OFC U16 Championship at Stade Pater in Papeete, Tahiti tonight.

Captain Kasanita Tabua, strikers Sisilia Kuladina and Elesi Tabunase also put on a fine performance for the Angeline Chua coached Fijians and got a brace each in the emphatic victory.

Makareta Theresa opened the scoring for Fiji early in the match and goals from Kuladina, Tabunase and Ratulele followed as Fiji led 4-1 at the break.

Vanuatu lone goal of the half was scored by Valeri Tari just before halftime.

Tabunase got her second goal of the match early in the second spell to begin the onslaught.

Caroline Qalivere got on the score-sheet with Fiji’s sixth goal in the 50th minute before Kuladina found her second successive shot on target.

Morin Takau tried to keep Vanuatu in the match with two goals but the determination of the Fijians was the determining factor as they got more goals through Ratulele (2), Tabua (2).